Netflix to host experiential event as part of Emmys campaign

Streaming network Netflix will host a month-long event in the US to target voters ahead of this year's Emmy Awards.

Netflix will host a multi-level, 24,000sqft experiential event in Beverley Hills, California for industry professionals ahead of the voting season for the Emmy Awards, which will take place on 17 September.

The 'FYSee' event will kick off with a private party on 7 May, followed by a talk with actor Kevin Spacey, who stars in Netflix's House of Cards programme, on 8 May, as part of an 'In Conversations' series.

There will also be panel sessions and interactive programming and storytelling installations and displays, with a particular focus on Netflix's new shows, The Crown and Stranger Things.

The aim of the event is to connect industry with Netflix's shows, creators and talent.

Netflix will also showcase a range of its most popular shows, such as The OA and Black Mirror, as well as its documentary programmes.

In November, The London Eye hosted speaker sessions for Netflix drama The Crown.

More: Earlier this year, Fox opened The Mutant Lounge, a cocktail bar in London staffed by mutants with superpowers, to launch its new Marvel series, Legion.

