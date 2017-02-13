Nespresso launches Creatista Studio

Nespresso is creating an 'at home' barista experience with the launch of the Creatista Studio, a relaxing space that mirrors the comforts of home with Nespresso coffee.

The Studio is also offering guests the chance to take part in latte art workshops and enjoy a first look at the brand new Nespresso Creatista machine. Popping up across the UK and Ireland over the next two months, the Creatista Studio will first open its doors in London on the 22 February in Westbourne Grove, before travelling to Dublin on the 9 March.

A destination for coffee lovers, with cosy lighting and chic, industrial décor aiming to invoke a much-needed feeling of ‘Hygge’ in the dark winter months, the Creatista Studio will serve complimentary Nespresso coffee. Visitors will be invited to ‘serve themselves’ using the brand new Creatista machine – the first Nespresso machine that allows uses to make their own latte art with its unique automatic steam wand technology.

For inspiration, one-to-one latte art masterclasses will also be running throughout each day, giving guests the chance to fashion their own coffee masterpiece under the watchful eye of the Creatista Studio latte artists.

Last summer, Nespresso launched its first Nespresso club member night in partnership with Roof Top Film Club, at the Bussey Building in Peckham. In 2015, the brand unveiled its Connoiseur Club experience at the Henley Royal Regatta.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.















