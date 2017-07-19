The Nerf Test Centre embarks on tour

Hasbro toy brand Nerf is taking its Nerf Test Centre on a UK tour this summer, inviting guests to learn more about the evolution of Nerf.

Hasbro toy brand Nerf has worked with brand experience agency i2i Marketing to stage the Nerf Test Centre tour, which invites guests to learn about the evolution of Nerf, discover fun Nerf facts and try out vintage Nerf products.

The tour will see the Nerf shipping container transformed into a photo opportunity, complete with suspended cars. Visitors can test out the new Regulator blaster from the Modulus range and can experience its new SwitchFire technology. Kids will be able to enjoy the latest Nitro MotoFury blaster, which shoot out miniature toy vehicles instead of darts. Guests will leave as qualified Nerf experts and will receive wristbands, a driving a license and sticker set.

Nerf Test Centre will visit six locations across the UK and will kick off in Wimbledon from 28-29 July. The tour will then visit Nottingham from 3-5 August, Bristol from 10-13 August, Leeds from 18-20 August, Manchester from 22-28 August, before finishing in Birmingham from 1-3 September.

