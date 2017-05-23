NBC to launch 'Ninja Warrior' experience in US

Television network NBC is collaborating with Universal Brand Development and entertainment specialists The ATS Team to launch an immersive 'Ninja Warrior' experience.

NBC's 'American Ninja Warrior' programme is being transformed into a live event geared to target the whole family. The first live event is being scheduled for Autumn 2017, and fans of all ages will have the opportunity to test their ninja skills. Tickets will go on sale in June.

Participants will have to battle obstacles such as the Warped Wall, Quintuple Steps and the Salmon Ladder as they compete against friends or athletes on a multi-stage open course. Pro-athletes will be offering tips and tricks for adults during workshops, while younger competitors will also learn obstacle techniques during targeted workshops held throughout the day.

Kids will compete in a separate youth open course, which will feature smaller versions of the obstacles seen on TV with varying degrees of difficulties.

Carol Nygren, vice president of worldwide live entertainment at Universal Brand Development, said: "Now in its ninth season, 'American Ninja Warrior' has become a national sensation, with millions of adults and children tuning in every week. The show inspires everyday people to test their own athletic abilities at home, and we're excited to collaborate with NBC and The ATS Team to build the American Ninja Warrior Experience for the fans, bringing some of the show's most popular obstacles to participants of all ages and all fitness levels."

More: Last weekend, Universal Pictures staged 'The Mummy' day, which included live action fan experiences and virtual reality. In March, Universal Channel opened Molly's Bar, from Dick Wolf's Chicago television franchise, in London for one night only.

