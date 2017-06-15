NBA debuts new experience in Spain

The NBA experiences are being developed and delivered by Wasserman's Experience division, and will feature three NBA and BBVA branded digitally immersive domes, NBA talent, an authentic NBA wooden court and an interactive 360-degree experience.

NBA is using the activity to boost brand awareness and fan engagement within Spain, and the brand has plans to roll out further experiences across other markets within EMEA. The NBA Fan Zone will tour four locations in Spain until 25 June, including Salamanca, San Sebastian, Alicante, and Córdoba, and the brand expects to welcome 6,000 fans to each experience.

Guests will be able to play three point competitions, showdowns and one-on-one games on a wooden court, which will also welcome NBA talent such as CJ Mccollum, Anderson Varejão, Harrison Barnes and team mascots.

Three domes will immerse audiences into different parts of the sport; The NBA Arena dome features a three-screen projection experience displaying the best NBA moments, The Locker Room dome provides fans with stats, photos and history of both current and past players and The Digital Dome gives fans the chance to create content for their social channels such as a 360 degree slow motion video from the centre circle of an NBA court.

Henry Utku, head of basketball operations and events at NBA, said: "Basketball is a global sport, and expanding and building our fanbase around the world continues to be a key focus for the NBA. The NBA Zone experience is a great platform to achieve this as the experience immerses audiences in an authentic NBA environment, creating an experience that fans will want to share with friends online."

Andrew Fraser, director of experience at Wasserman, said: "The NBA Zone concept is designed to deliver an engaging and authentic NBA experience to fans across Spain. Using the latest advances in technology, we’ve brought to life the experience to show people what it really feels like to be a part of the NBA community, capturing the excitement of the game for audiences old and new."

More: In May, Wasserman was confirmed as the NFL's experiential partner for the next three years. In February, Bud Light brought its Bud Light Crew HQ experience to New Orleans NBA All-Star Weekend.

