Nars to host beauty masterclass

Beauty brand Nars is teaming up with Hearst Magazines for an evening of trend demonstrations, one-to-one make-up consultations and beauty chat.

Taking place on 8 March at Nars’ Covent Garden boutique, the evening will be hosted by Hearst-owned Red magazine’s beauty director Annabel Meggeson and Nars' lead stylist and make-up artist Anna Priadka.

Attendees will receive a 10-minute bespoke consultation benefiting from the hands-on knowledge of Red and Nars' beauty experts along with 10% off all Nars purchases made on the evening.

Guests will also be treated to a glass of prosecco and a Nars goodie bag.

More: Shortlist Media title Stylist co-hosted a one-off event for its readers at Nars Cosmetics' pop-up boutique in London's Soho in November 2015. Nars will also have a presence at the forthcoming Glamour Beauty Festival, taking place in March in London.

