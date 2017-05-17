N2O recruits art director to enhance creative team

Experiential marketing agency N2O has recruited an art director to manage the agency's growing team of designers and creatives.

Jody Measures joins N2O after spending five years at BWP, where he was in the role of creative director. He has been in the industry for 20 years, spending time in Sydney as an art director, as well as having worked for clients including O2, STIHL, Ikea and Intu.

David Waters, head of creative services at N2O, said: "It’s great to have Jody on board as another art director within our studio. As our client list grows, we’re confident that him joining the team, and his experience in this arena, will help us continue to deliver engaging and creative solutions to our clients’ briefs."

Measures added: "I’m keen to drive the business forward as we create and deliver more experiential activations."

In March, N2O hired Fiona McHugh as client services director for its Tesco account. Also in March, N2O was re-appointed by Superdrug to manage the brand's experiential activity.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



