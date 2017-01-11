Müller Rice appoints Ear To The Ground for NBA partnership

Agency Ear to the Ground will handle Müller Rice's sponsorship activation at the NBA Global Games London 2017 on 12 January.

Ear To The Ground will deliver an integrated brand experience aimed at fans, whilst curating a stand out on-court moment involving Müller Rice brand ambassador, Tasty B.

Müller Rice announced its extended partnership with the NBA in October 2016, which places the brand as an official partner of the 2017 NBA Global Games in London.

Ear to the Ground and the NBA have developed a campaign that places Müller Rice’s rapping bear – Tasty B and his Rice Crew – at the heart of the activation to ensure maximum engagement with fans before, during and after the event.

Richard Adelsberg, director of client services at Ear to the Ground, said: "We have helped Müller Rice activate its sport and music assets since 2014 and we’re delighted to be working with the team once more. The NBA and Müller Rice brand partnership is in its second year now and we are looking forward to building on the success of last year's activity."

In October, the NBA teamed up with Foot Locker to create a cultural exhibition.

