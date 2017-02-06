Muji to run Valentine's Day styling event

Japanese retail brand Muji will host a one-day styling event for couples at its Covent Garden store on Valentine's Day to promote its new styling service.

Taking place on Valentine's Day (14 February) couples are being invited inside Muji's Covent Garden branch for a fashion styling event led by the brand's style advisor Fabio.

Although the event has a Valentine's theme, it is not exclusively for couples. Friends, family and colleagues are welcome to attend and discover the new MUJI fashion collection.

The event aims to showcase Muji's style advisor service, which is new to the UK. Muji style advisors can be found in other stores across the globe, and have been trained by Muji's head office in Japan for a year, so that they can offer the best individual fashion advice.

Guests at the one-day event in Covent Garden will get the chance to discuss their style with style advisor Fabio, who will then help to find the best outfits for any occasion. There will be a 20% discount on any purchase made during the appointment.

In October last year, Muji appointed agency Produce UK to deliver the #MyMuji exhibition, which was designed to celebrate the brand's 25th anniversary in the UK and Europe. Last month, retailer Topshop hosted its 'new year, new goals' event, which was themed around experiences such as yoga classes creative sessions, and a series of talks.

