Mr Black launches Espresso Martini Fest

Australian coffee liqueur brand Mr Black has teamed up with DrinkUp London to launch the first Espresso Martini Fest, which will take place in London from 10-12 August.

Around 50 cocktail bars across London will be offering festival ticketholders their take on the espresso martini for £5 a pour. Bars include Milk & Honey, Jason Atherton's Blind Pig, London Cocktail Club and Shoreditch Grind.

Events will include masterclasses on how to make the perfect espresso martini using Mr Black, a Bartenders Brunch with Mr Black cocktails on the Sager & Wilde Terrace in Shoreditch and an introduction to coffee with barista James Wise, winner of this year's Coffee Masters London.

The festival was first held in in Sydney, Australia, in May, with dates for Melbourne soon to be announced.

DrinkUp London currently runs events such as London Beer Week and London Cocktail Week.



More: Liqueur brand Chambord is opening a pop-up pub, Le Crown and Cactus, which will appear in central London from 13-15 July.

