Mount Gay Rum brings Barbados to London

Rum brand Mount Gay has teamed up with The Bourne and Hollingsworth Buildings to bring a taste of Barbados to London this summer.

Mount Gay's residency at The Bourne and Hollingsworth Buildings launched on 1 August, and will continue until the end of this month.

Guests will be able to taste expertly mixed cocktails, which aim to provide a taste of Barbados as drinkers sit in the heart of east London. Each cocktail will showcase the versatility of Mount Gay rum, while also inviting visitors to discover its heritage.

One cocktail highlight will include the 'Water of Life', which features Mount Gay Black Barrel rum alongside Riesling, coconut water, cocchi Americano, Orgeat and lemon juice. The result intends to be invigorating and refreshing.

More: Earlier this week, Havana Club announced the launch of its Sombremesa experience to mark ithe release of its Icónica Collection. Last month, Bacardi staged a daiquiri bar tour to celebrate National Daiquiri Day.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



