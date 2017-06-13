The Moretti Gran Tour returns to London

Beer brand Birra Moretti's Italian food festival, The Moretti Gran Tour, is set to return to London for its third year, and will celebrate the best in Italian cuisine.

The Moretti Gran Tour will return to London for its third year on 3, 5 and 7 July, and new for this year will be a 4D multi-sensory experience, which will transport guests to different Italian regions. The 4D activity will guide visitors around the famous sights, scents, tastes and sounds of Italy, as they explore how taste is unique to an individual and how a wide range of multi-sensory stimuli can alter and heighten the flavours people experience.

The multi-sensory experience will be comprised of different rooms, and will begin with scented orange groves and the salty sea breeze of the Sicilian seafront, before moving to the rolling hills of Tuscany and the bustling sounds of an Emilia Romagna market. It will culminate in a traditional Trattoria in Udine, the city where Birra Moretti was born.

As guests journey through each room, they will be able to sample foods native to the different Italian regions, such as molecular caviar and market spices. The food will aim to compliment the Birra Moretti beer range. After the 45-minute experience is complete, guests can enjoy street food from four Italian street food vendors which will be serving a range of authentic signature dishes.

The activation will take place at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

More: Check out the video from last year's Moretti Gran Tour, which took place at London's Truman Brewery.

Also next month, Spanish beer brand Mahou is set to stage a Maestria Experience which will feature an interactive exhibition.

