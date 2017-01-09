Moonpig teams up with Mind for floral garden installation

The #PlantASmile installation will be showcased at London’s Observation Point for one day only on 16 January and will feature a floral garden to highlight the importance of staying connected with loved ones throughout the year, not just on occasions such as birthdays or Christmas

By collaborating on a day dubbed ‘Blue Monday’, considered the most depressing day of the year, Moonpig and Mind want to highlight the reality of ‘Blue Any Day’ for those living with depression and mental health conditions.Those who take a photo and share on social media using the #PlantASmile hashtag, to spread the 'Thinking of You' message, will be rewarded with the opportunity to gift a bouquet to a different friend every month for a year.

The elaborate floral archways and wishing well will give passers-by the opportunity to send a card to friends and family from the Moonpig and Mind ‘Thinking of You’ range, which they can post in the wishing well on the day for Moonpig to deliver. Moonpig will be also be on hand giving away flower stems to lucky Londoners, letting them take a piece of a #PlantASmile bouquet home with them. Bespoke ‘Thinking of You’ bouquets and cards will also be available to buy on Moonpig.com from today (9 January), with purchases of the range contributing to Moonpig’s donation to the charity, Mind.The public will also be able to make donations via social media on the day of the installation.

Moonpig hosted a Flower Garden installation at London's One New Change in 2015. Last year, Dixons Carphone launched a campaign for World Mental Health Day.

