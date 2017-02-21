Monster Energy returns to SXSW 2017

Drink brand Monster Energy will bring its four-day music event - Outbreak House - back to SXSW 2017 for the third consecutive year.

Monster Energy's Outbreak House residency at SXSW 2017, which will take place in Texas from March 15-18, will host 30 emerging acts who are redefining music across a spectrum of genres, along with several surprises.

For the first time, the event has partnered with Trap Nation, the world’s largest music channel on YouTube with more than 12 million subscribers.

Since 2011, The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour has given fans early access to discover emerging talent.



Steven Ljubicic, GM of Outbreak Presents, which produces the event, said: "Monster Energy Outbreak is a nationally recognised concert series, contributing to the breakthrough moment of today’s stars. Much like SXSW, we’re all about discovering what’s next. Our hope is to not only provide a memorable experience for all attendees, but also for Monster Energy to connect with new talent and establish valuable industry connections that can lead to future projects and collaborations.

"We work hard to identify and work with talented ‘culture-shapers’ at the beginning stages of their career, providing a platform that brings awareness and connects with passionate fans in a challenging industry. We take pride in capturing the moment it’s all starting for them."

Last week Sony revealed details of its activation plans at SXSW 2017.

