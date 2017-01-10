Monkey Shoulder to host Burns Night celebration

Taking place on 27 and 28 January at The Biscuit Factory in Bermondsey in London, the event is marking the traditional Burns Night, which this year takes place on 25 January. The two-day party will feature street food creations from five Scottish traders, a whisky den, cocktails, a live electric Ceilidh, dancing, addressing of the haggis, Highland-themed games including corn-hole, 'sheep shearing' and Donald Trump's crazy golf course, as well as a poetry slam corner.

Street food traders taking part include The Wild Game Co, Deeney's, Ghetto Grillz, Oyster Boy and Nonna's Gelato. Monkey Shoulder has previously hosted Burns Night celebrations in London.



Monkey Shoulder opened a pop-up bar aiming to alleviate the typical gripes of a night out in London and also developed a trailer tour at food events and music festivals one summer.

