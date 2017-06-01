Mondelez launches two experiential campaigns

Mondelez brands Maynards Bassetts and Cadbury have respectively launched new experiential campaigns in collaboration with brand experience agency RPM.

Cadbury's Dairy Milk campaign launched today (1 June) to coincide with World Milk Day, and will run until 25 June. The activity features a branded milk float appearing at popular shopping locations in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Inspired by Cadbury Dairy Milk's ‘glass and a half of fresh milk’ ingredients, the campaign aims to target male and female consumers between 25 and 44 years of age. Shoppers will have the opportunity to sample chocolate from the back of the milk float, from milk bottle holders, or while standing at branded chocolate ‘chunk’ tables.

Gemma Flanigan, marketing manager at Cadbury Dairy Milk, said: "This campaign is a great opportunity for us to remind our consumers about the glass and a half of fresh British and Irish milk that goes into our chocolate, which gives it that great taste that we all know and love. The milk floats were such a natural way to bring the message to life."

Maynards Bassett's 'Marvellously Bonkers' campaign launched on 1 May, and runs through to 31 August. RPM created an on-pack promotion which invites consumers to win flights to New Zealand as well as ‘bonkers’ days out and free products. Consumers can enter the competition by submitting the unique codes printed on the promotional packs to a dedicated website.

Katie Bashford, senior brand manager for Maynards Bassetts, said: "Bonkers will target adults who have a silly side to them. It includes the same packs that customers know and love, with the addition of a quirky competition to make their British summer memorable. The summer is a peak time for candy and with an attractive on-pack promotion offering a strong opportunity to drive the rate of sale, we hope to drive further category growth."

Dom Robertson, managing director of RPM, added: "We’re excited to be working with Mondelez on these two campaigns, both creative executions are designed to be result driven. They’re notable examples of RPM’s work for creative on-pack promotions and engaging consumers with interactive and eye catching sampling activations."

On 30 May, Cadbury staged a 'jaw gym' class to mark the launch of its new Dairy Milk Big Taste Peanut Caramel Crisp. Also in May, Cadbury announced its experiential festival activity, set to take place at a number of UK festivals this summer.

