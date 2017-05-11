Monarch to bring giant floral plane to London

Ahead of the Chelsea Flower Show, airline and holiday brand Monarch will be bringing a giant floral plane to London's Victoria Station on 17 May.

The installation will be made from nearly 10,000 flowers native to Monarch’s new flight and holiday destinations, including honeysuckle grown in Stockholm, sunflowers from Porto, lavender from the fields of Zagreb and bougainvillea from Valencia. It will measure 15-foot in both length and width.

A flight crew will be on site to hand out hundreds of free posies to members of the public, following research which showed that Brits believe giving someone flowers is one of the top five nicest gestures to brighten up someone’s day.

In addition, Monarch will be giving away one pair of flights to the friendliest commuters as part of the brand's ‘Year of Nice’ initiative, which aims to promote the traditional values of chivalry, courtesy and respect.

The floral plane took 207 hours to complete and the 10,000 flowers were attached by hand to create the flower-based design. Members of the public can visit the plane between 8am and 7pm on 17 May.

