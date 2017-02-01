The Moment strengthens immersive offering with new hires

Creative engagement agency The Moment is creating 12 new jobs in Plymouth to add to its 40-strong team of creatives, film producers and digital developers.

The agency, which announced an alliance with events specialist WRG last year to form The Creative Engagement Group, is bolstering its numbers in response to increased demand for interactive, virtual reality, augmented reality and immersive experiences from its clients around the world.

The Moment, which also has offices in London and Philadelphia, works with brands including DFS, Levi’s and Ladbrokes as well as global organisations such as Babcock, Carnival and the BBC.

The agency’s Plymouth office has also been re-designed to give clients hands-on experience of The Moment’s work.

Russ Lidstone, CEO of The Moment and The Creative Engagement Group, said: "The Moment’s strengthened digital hub in Plymouth enables the whole of The Creative Engagement Group, in the UK and internationally, to benefit from its strong capabilities in mobile, VR and interactive content."

Spencer Conway, head of digital at The Moment, added: "I’m really excited and proud that we as a company are celebrating the incredible talent that already exists within the company and the South West region. The fact that we have chosen to base such as an important part of the business in Devon signifies our commitment to the area and its people."

The strengthened digital hub represents The Moment’s commitment to drive creativity and innovation for its range of national and international clients across the retail, leisure, tourism, defence, pharmaceutical and media sectors.

Last week, WRG announced the appointment of Sallie Coventry to the role of client engagement director, where she will oversee the creation of immersive brand experiences.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.