Moët Hennessy launches experiential online platform Clos19

Clos19 is an online bottle shop offering the brand's Champagne, wines and spirits, including rare vintages. It also provides catering services for small dinner parties or larger events, such as a wedding. Tasting experiences are also offered, as well as more ambitious experiences, such as a trip to Antartica, which will feature al fresco tastings themed around ice.

The concept has been devised by Stephanie Watine Arnault, who is the niece of LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault and has worked across LVMH brands such as Marc Jacobs and Louis Vuitton. Clos19 will have the 'art of hosting' as a central theme, which even exists in the platform's name. 'Clos' originates from the French word for walled vineyard, and '19' reflects Arnault's fascination with 19th century hosting styles, which focused heavily on poise.

More: Last month, it was announced that Perrier-Jouët would stage a pop-up bar and dinner at the Chelsea Flower Show. In October, Veuve Cliquot teamed up with Manchester bar Australasia to create a haunted haven for Halloween.

