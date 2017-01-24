MKTG appointed to activate Cadbury and Premier League partnership

Marketing agency MKTG will be the lead agency activating a new three-year partnership between the Premier League and Cadbury.

The Premier League and Cadbury partnership, which will begin at the start of the 2017/18 season, will expand existing schools' initiatives that promote healthy lifestyles to primary school children.

For Cadbury, the deal builds on the brand’s history of iconic partnerships, including its sponsorship of London 2012, and provides a platform for the brand to bring moments of joy to millions of people through the excitement and thrill of the Premier League.

As part of the partnership, Cadbury will work with the Premier League to deliver a bespoke element of the existing community programme Health for Life, which focuses on making a difference to the lifestyles of 60,000 school children. The aim is to create new, tailored sessions focused on healthy lifestyles to expand the programme’s reach.

The agreement will see Cadbury enjoy a range of rights relating to player milestones, including the Premier League’s Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards.

Francesco Vitrano, Cadbury brand director, said: "For more than 100 years Cadbury has been about bringing little moments of joy to people’s lives, something that fits well with the joy created by Premier League football every day – whether it’s a moment of magic that turns a match, watching a game together with loved ones or just debating the weekend’s goals with friends.

"This partnership opens up fantastic opportunities to bring those moments of joy to life in new and different ways – in-store, on our packaging, in the community and other ways we hope will surprise and delight our customers. This is an incredibly exciting chance to bring together the Cadbury brand with the unmistakable Premier League brand, and a chance to be part of moments such as the Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards. We can’t wait to start this journey with the Premier League."

Premier League managing director, Richard Masters, added: "Cadbury’s popularity across the world, and our shared focus on delivering moments of joy, make this a great fit for the Premier League and we are thrilled they have chosen to work with us in what is their first ever partnership in football.

"We are really looking forward to working with Cadbury to celebrate the excitement of the competition, and on the plans we have to jointly grow and enhance their Health for Life project as part of the Premier League’s wide-ranging community work."

More: In October, MKTG picked up the gong for Global Brand Activation at the Event Awards for the Coca-Cola Pavilion at the 2015 Milan Expo.

This month Cadbury announced plans to bring back its sell-out Cadbury Creme Egg Café in the form of a hunting lodge.

