Missguided to open experiential store in Bluewater shopping centre

Fashion brand Missguided will open a second store in Bluewater shopping centre in early June, which will be designed to bring the brand to life in a physical space.

Missguided will offer visitors an immersive shopping experience with two floor-to-ceiling digital screens by the entrance, as well as a third above the cashier desk. The screens will display the most recent creative footage from the brand's campaigns.

As an extension of the brand's online identity, the store will feature stand-out permanent fixtures and seasonal installations to bring fashion trends to life. The shop will have a number of 'Instagrammable' moments that intend to reinforce the #BabesOfMissguided movement.

The brand already has one flagship store in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre. The new store will be 16,000 sq ft, and has been designed by agency Dalziel & Pow, which also worked on the brand's first store.



The brand's product offering will be at the core of the new outlet, and new lines will be added each week.

In March, the brand teamed up with Lucozade Zero to host a 'Zero to Pay' event at Westfield Stratford City.

More: Last month, Dr Martens opened an experiential flagship store in Camden, aiming to give shoppers the full experience of the brand.

