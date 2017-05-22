Miracle-Gro to deliver mutli-sensory garden

Gardening brand Miracle-Gro is set to host a sensory garden at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which aims to promote the benefits of horticultural therapy.

Miracle-Gro has designed the 'Come to your Senses' garden after research found that one in ten children have a diagnosable mental health disorder, and will use the activation to raise awareness of the mental health issues facing young people today.

The multi-dimensional space will highlight how spending time outdoors can benefit mental health, as well as showcasing the ways in which technology plays a role in helping out those affected. The 'ecotherapy' garden will act as a catalyst for people of all ages to explore their relationship with green space, as well as being a place for rejuvination and restoration.

Guests will enter through a specially constructed timber house, at which point their senses will be exposed to sights, smells and noises that simulate the stressful indoor environment experienced by many young people from factors such as constant interruptions from social media, phones ringing and noisy video games.

Visitors will then move into the garden itself, which aims to be a calm haven and a direct contrast to the indoor environment. The juxtaposition aims to show the benefits of spending more time outdoors, away from the stress and pressures of modern society.

To create the ecotherapy garden, Miracle-Gro has partnered with charities including Young Minds, High Ground and Acorns Children's Hospice.

Vicky Page, Miracle-Gro’s garden designer and consumer relations manager, said: "This year’s Miracle-Gro garden addresses a hard-hitting and relevant societal issue, and with 25% of children and young people showing some evidence of mental ill health, we’re incredibly proud that our design delivers an important message. As well as being a space to enjoy, we feel confident that our garden will help more people to enjoy the positive effect green space can have on mental health. We are very excited to see how the public responds to the multi-sensory experience and hope they come away with some ideas about how to integrate a positive outdoor space at home, or simply just try to enjoy what they have even more than before."

