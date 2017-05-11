Midnight Oil bolsters senior creative team with new hires

US-based creative agency Midnight Oil has announced two new hires to its senior creative team, as well as several other hires throughout the agency.

Noah Witlen joins as executive creative director, while Anette Hughes takes on the role of creative director. Witlen's experience extends across theatre, television and streaming, and he has worked at agencies such as BLT, Cold Open and BusterInk. He has worked on projects for television shows including The Simpsons, Dominion, Wilfred, Best New Restaurant and The Campaign.

Before joining Midnight Oil, Hughes had roles at companies such as Cimarron Group, Crew Creative, Warner Bros. and Avatar Labs. She has worked on campaigns for blockbusters including Interstellar, The Strain and The Jungle Book.

Midnight Oil has also announced several other hires, including Amy Texter as associate creative director, Sam Contreras as senior art director, Nicole Fuhrman as lead digital and social strategist, Peter Chan as art director, Marc Cunningham as associate producer and Chris De La Rosa as production artist.

In March, Midnight Oil further bolstered its senior team with two hires. Scott Murray Sr joined as vice president of creative content, while Dani Kollin joined as creative director.

