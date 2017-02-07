Microgaming creates Jurassic World installation

Online gaming software company, Microgaming, has created an immersive experience at the ICE Totally Gaming exhibition, which runs from 7-9 February at London ExCeL.

The software company has hosted its Microgaming Bar at the gaming for event for the past decade, but this year Microgaming will build a new themed bar each day.

The bar will be transformed overnight, and will feature a variety of experiential elements each day. Guests will be able to witness a 5m x 5m installation replica of the shark-eating Mosasauru, a genetically modified marine reptile that featured in the Jurassic World movie. The sculpture, which has been built by Wild Creations, aims to promote Microgaming's upcoming Jurassic World online slot.

Alongside the Mosasauru statue, which seemingly bursts out of water in the centre of the Microgaming bar, visitors will be immersed into a Jurassic World full of dinosaur eggs and mosquitoes preserved in amber. A guide will be onsite to offer information about the beast and advice on the best way to capture a memorable photo.

At two-hour intervals between 11am and 5pm, the Mosasauru will be brought to life via an audio-visual experience, which represents the beasts feeding time. At these intervals, guests at the bar will be treated to a themed give-away.

The brand will run a social media competition in conjuction with the event, which will give guests at the ICE Totally Gaming exhibition the chance to win two tickets to Dino Snores for Grown-ups at the Natural History Museum in London. Interested parties can enter by sharing their experience with Mosasaurus across social media platforms.

Anna McChesney, PR manager at Microgaming, said: "ICE is the biggest online gaming trade show in the calendar, so we’re pulling out all the stops with three amazing activations this year. Jurassic World is a blockbuster; the fourth highest-grossing film of all time, and today we’re giving our customers a teaser of what’s to come in our branded game, launching later in the year."

The Microgaming bar and stand is being supported by suppliers that include Event Live, Set Square, Machine Shop and Rosy Thomas Product Design and Art Direction.

Last month, gaming brand Capcom staged an immersive Resident Evil experience in East London to promote the launch of the game Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Also in January, it was annouced that the Call of Duty league would take place in Birmingham.

