Mercedes-Benz opens immersive pop-up

Mercedes-Benz has launched a pop-up store at Intu Lakeside, giving customers the chance to get behind the wheel and see its latest collection.

Open until 29 May, the pop-up store features an array of Mercedes-Benz and Hugo Boss merchandise, including Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One teamwear. The brand opened a similar pop-up in the same location last year.

Customers also have the chance to compete for the fastest lap in a Formula One simulator and test drive a selection of vehicles from intu Lakeside’s car park. The immersive experience allows customers to play and discover the brand further through a digital playground and discuss their motoring needs with staff.

Rebecca Ryman, regional director of intu, said: "More and more car brands are seeing the benefit of bringing their brands into new high footfall areas such as shopping centres. These immersive brand experiences bring something unique to the retail mix, helping to surprise and delight our customers and encouraging them to stay with us for longer. Recent research suggests that a high percentage of all major car purchase decisions are made by females - which fits perfectly with intu Lakeside’s key demographics. In the future we could well be buying our cars alongside a new pair of shoes and a trip to the cinema, as the trend continues."

Mercedes-Benz also launched a pop-up for the second time at St David's shopping centre in Cardiff, Wales last summer.

