What A Melon to throw pool party in London

Watermelon-flavoured water brand What A Melon is celebrating World Watermelon Day by bringing a pool party to central London.

World Watermelon Day takes place on 3 August and What A Melon is celebrating by inviting Londoners to a pop-up pool party at Melon Mansions in Mayfair.

The activation will feature an open-topped bus, jacuzzi and watermelon swimming pool, and aims to bring a slice of summer to the heart of London. Guests will be able to sip on watermelon-themed cocktails, and enjoy tropical beats from the onsite DJ.

More: In June, Perrier celebrated its UK relaunch with a picnic party in east London. Veuve Clicquot is set to stage a hyperrealism experience at Wilderness festival, which runs from 3-6 August.

