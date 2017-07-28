What A Melon to throw pool party in London

World Watermelon Day takes place on 3 August and What A Melon is celebrating by inviting Londoners to a pop-up pool party at Melon Mansions in Mayfair.
The activation will feature an open-topped bus, jacuzzi and watermelon swimming pool, and aims to bring a slice of summer to the heart of London. Guests will be able to sip on watermelon-themed cocktails, and enjoy tropical beats from the onsite DJ.
More: In June, Perrier celebrated its UK relaunch with a picnic party in east London. Veuve Clicquot is set to stage a hyperrealism experience at Wilderness festival, which runs from 3-6 August.
