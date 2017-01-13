Meat Lust to launch The Bare Bones tour

Sauce and seasoning brand Meat Lust will stage its The Bare Bones tour this February, stopping off at restaurants around London's East End.

The tour will take place on a branded double decker bus, and will take passengers on a tour of East London's most meaty restaurants including RibMan, Clutch, Bleecker Burger, Foxlow and The Bowler Meatballs.

Not only will guests get to enjoy dishes from restaurants at the various stops, they will also be treated to barbecue food from a Primo BBQ which will be fitted on the top deck of the bus. Chef Ben Spalding will be in charge of cooking the barbecue food, and Gipsy Hill Brewery will provide an on-deck bar.

The tour is set to take place throughout February, and ticketholders can enjoy four onboard taster plates, an off-menu dish at each of the restaurant stops and four craft beers from the onboard bar.

In July, gin brand Hendricks unveiled a giant cucumber bus to ease commuters' travel woes. Earlier this week, Lululemon launched a meditation bus to help busy Londoners relax.

