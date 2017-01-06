Mclcreate parent company acquired by NEP Group

Alongside Mclcreate and sister company Creative Technology, NEP operates four other live events businesses focused on audio visual solutions at live events. These include Faber Audiovisuals and Mediatec Solutions in Europe along with Screenworks and Sweetwater in the US. All businesses are expected to retain their existing identities.



Following the acquisition, the senior management team at Mclcreate will remain unchanged with Tim Spencer continuing as managing director. Dave Crump, part of the team that founded Avesco, will take overall responsibility for the Avesco businesses in the UK, Spain and the Middle East, including mclcreate.

Kevin Rabbitt, CEO of the NEP group said: "The acquisition of the Avesco Group adds significant scale and depth to NEP’s Live Event operations. Avesco’s geographic and market presence is extremely complementary to NEP’s existing operations and accelerates many of our strategic objectives, especially in the UK. Avesco have built an exceptional business over the last 30 years and we look forward to building on that achievement."



Tim Spencer, managing director of Mclcreate added: "Mclcreate developed significantly under Avesco’s leadership over the last 20 years. Joining the NEP group will open a new chapter in the future of Mclcreate with access to increased resources and a significantly broader technical and potential customer network. We look forward to the new opportunities we believe this deal will bring to the business and the people within it."

Mclcreate announced two senior appointments in November.

