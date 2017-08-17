McDonald's, Aussie and Weetabix to activate at V Festival

Festival goers at this year's Virgin Media's V Festival can sample ice cream from McDonald's, breakfast with Weetabix and enjoy hair care courtesy of Aussie.

The brands will be activating at the annual V Festival, taking place this weekend (19-20 August) across two sites, Chelmsford in Essex and Weston Park in Staffordshire.

McDonald's is hosting its McFlurry van once again, offering festival fans the chance to enjoy some free samples of the ice cream and pose for snaps in its photo booth.

Hair care brand Aussie will let fans kick-start their festival at the Aussie 'Jooozh' bar – a space where vistors can re-energize, refresh, rock and share their latest look before hitting the arena. Festival-goers will also be given the chance to win VIP upgrades and amazing side of stage experiences via an onsite awareness program.

Audio electronics company JBL, meanwhile will be staging a dance arena experience, giving guests the chance to experience a range of its products, while Weetabix will be delivering samples of its bottled breakfast to campers and hosting "on the go" breakfast hubs dotted around the festival site.

Carlsberg will also be hosting its Danish experience, in a partnership with Live Nation.

