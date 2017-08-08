Mazda and Lively create two-wheel stunt VR experience

Mazda, the car marque, is using virtual reality to offer consumers the chance to experience a two-wheel stunt for its latest model, the CX-5.

The brand is working with Lively Agency for the experience, which lets people sit in the car and experience a virtual reality test drive around the Longcross test track in Surrey which culminates in the stunt.

Drivers will also have access to an interactive mobile-friendly website to understand more about the features of the car. A link to this is sent via email or SMS as soon as the experience is over.

By doing this, Mazda is attempting to target more people who are increasingly looking online for their latest car, over TV, newspaper or magazines.

Kim Crawford, Mazda UK marketing communications manager, said: "Lively are our go to agency for pioneering tech in live environments; to literally get a test drive experience on a track, while sat inside the all-new Mazda CX-5 without leaving the building was an inspirational idea that we are confident will deliver great results."

More: In June, Vauxhall created an immersive experience at Goodwood Festival of Speed.

