Maynards Bassetts to launch Sweet Art Gallery

Maynards Bassetts will launch the UK's first Sweet Art Gallery, which will exhibit artworks inspired by and made using Maynards Bassetts sweets.

Guests will be able to immerse themselves in a world of Maynards Bassetts as they experience the pop-up gallery, which promises to be a treat for the eyes and the mouth.

As well as being able to explore the sweet-themed exhibition, guests are being encouraged to unleash their artistic side by creating their own works of art at the pop-up, which will be located in London's Soho district and will welcome members of the public from 16-17 June.

Guests will also be able to sample and take away sweet treats from a floor-to-ceiling pick and mix stand, which will offer confectionary such as Wine Gums, Jelly Babies and Liquorice All Sorts.

Art will include ‘Mona goes Pop’, which sees the Mona Lisa reimagined in Liquorice Allsorts and a jelly baby installation.



Katie Bashford, senior brand manager at Maynards Bassetts, said: "We’re really excited to be launching the UK’s first Sweet Art Gallery as part of our tasty intermissions campaign. We have taken inspiration from a wide variety of art styles to create a multi-sensory and mouth-watering exhibition. I hope people enjoy it and are inspired to get stuck in and create their own tasty intermissions at home."

More: Mondelez worked with experiential agency RPM on two campaigns for Maynards Bassetts and Cadbury. Last month, Ricola launched an Urban Herb Garden project in London.

