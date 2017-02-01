Maxim to host party for Super Bowl 2017

Men's lifestyle brand Maxim is teaming up with Monster Energy, Zippo and Bud Light to throw a party to celebrate this weekend's Super Bowl in style.

The Maxim Party 2017 is taking place on 4 February at the Smart Financial Centre in the greater Houston area, accommodating over 4,000 tastemakers and VIPs. The event, produced by Karma International, will feature hip hop recording artist Travis Scott, a DJ set by DJ Khaled, strolling performers, aerialists and more. Maxim has previously hosted parties to mark Super Bowl weekend.

Art, fashion, music and sports will all simultaneously collide with the aim of creating the ultimate immersive and exciting party experience, which will include multiple interactive areas, live artistic vignettes, theatrical lighting and concert level sound.

Interactive areas will include the Monster Energy FMX Motorcycle Show and the Monster Energy Lounge with energy drinks to keep the attendees hyped throughout the course of the entertaining affair. The official beer of the NFL, Bud Light, will be offering refreshing beverages for guests to enjoy. Lighter brand Zippo will also have its 'Zippo Car' on site so party-goers can engage in fun photo opportunities. The brand is also creating a custom one-of-a-kind Maxim Party lighters to give away to select celebrities, influencers and VIPs.

Dylan Marer, CEO and executive producer of Karma International said: "We designed The Maxim Party production to be the ultimate interactive sight and sound experience, with renowned talent, great music, swanky ultra- lounges, an exciting location, and most importantly, the "right" people to include great brands and tastemakers such as Bud Light, Monster Energy, and a special tastemaker this year."

Last year, men's magazine Esquire launched The Esquire Townhouse with Dior in London, a four-day luxury living brand experience. Pepsico, which has a long-standing relationship with the NFL, is staging an art-themed party on 3 February to mark this year's Super Bowl.

