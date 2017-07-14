Match turns men into 3D models in latest pop-up

Dating service Match is set to turn its male models into 3D action figures for its latest pop-up to help women find a 'Model Male'.

Match will be popping up in central London from 2-4 August, inviting singles to check out a selection of 3D printed male figures, each modelled on Match members.

The initiative is designed to encourage women to make the first move by offering a unique way of meeting a like-minded partner. The pop-up will showcase male Match members, and has been created in response to negative dating practices such as ghosting - where potential partners will vanish without a trace - and breadcrumbing - where a date will intentionally lead someone on.

Using 3D printing technology, Match has created seven-inch tall versions of its male users, and they will be on display for guests to browse. Visitors to the Model Males pop-up will receive a complimentary glass of prosecco as they read up on potential partners' profile information, which appears on the box of each bespoke figurine.

The London pop-up will act as a pilot scheme, with the aim being to roll out the initiative to cities across the UK. Model Males forms part of the dating service's Match Badge campaign, which encourages men on the site to pledge to behave respectfully to women.

Match launched its Espresso Yourself coffee shop in January, helping singles to find love during winter.

More: In June, Universal Channel staged a moral-themed dating event to promote the UK launch of new TV show 'Chance'.

