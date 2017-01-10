Match to open singles-only coffee shop

The 'Espresso Yourself' coffee shop will be open on 19-20 January, and will be located in Boxpark, Shoreditch. Guests will be able to choose from drinks such as 'Chappuccinos’, ‘Femmericanos’ and ‘Selffees’ while they search for their perfect match.

The brand has installed a 3D printer onsite, and coffee will be served with the profile pictures of Match members engraved in the foam.

Match is targeting busy Londoners, and offering them the chance to enjoy a date while getting their all-important caffeine fix. A menu of eight different Match members (four male, four female) will be available to choose from, and after picking their preferred tipple, visitors will be handed a free coffee with the profile picture of their chosen single 3D-printed into the coffee’s foam.

While drinking their Chappuccino or Femmericano, they can get to know more about their potential date by reading the outside of their specially-designed coffee cup. If they like what they see, guests can follow a link printed on the cup to track down their match. Guests will also have the opportunity to print their own face onto a ‘Selffee’ with the help of one of the on-site staff, before giving it away to someone they like the look of.

Jenny Mitchell, a spokesperson for Match, said: "More and more of our members are choosing to go on ‘coffee dates’, and scrolling through potential matches is something people often do while they’re queuing for their morning caffeine fix. We’re encouraging singles to have the confidence to be bold and put themselves out there in a way they hadn’t before. At the same time, we wanted to make finding a date as simple as ordering a coffee, so we’ve teamed up with eight of our members to help make it happen."

To create the 3D printed images in the coffee foam, Match teamed up with Coffee Ripples.

Last year, Match created a a breathalyser-activated condom vending machine to encourage single people to be confident dating sober. In December, dating app Badoo staged a nautically inspired party on a luxury Silver Sturgeon yacht.

