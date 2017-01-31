Match to host 'fantasy-themed' writing workshop and screening

Taking place on 7 and 9 February at the Electric Cinema in west London, the De France, Avec Amour event will offer women the chance to attend a writing workshop alongside a screening of French classic film Belle du Jour.

Match says it has launched the event after research from its annual LoveGeist survey showed that the French, compared to Brits, were more likely to take the initiative when it comes to talking about sex. Showing that we can learn a thing or two from our French friends the research also showed the French are more likely than us to leave the light on the first time they have sex and to express clearly what they like and dislike in the bedroom.

Guests will be invited to attend a workshop on sexual fantasy writing from sexpert Renee from Women's Erotic Emporium Sh!, before a screening of Belle du Jour. During the workshop, guests will be encouraged to develop their own erotic fantasies and will be guided to choose the right venue, characters, the time of day and even the smells of their environment to ensure it satisfies their individual preferences.

Match spokesperson Jenny Mitchell said: "British women have a reputation for being less sexually empowered than their European counterparts and erotica is the perfect way for women to articulate their sexual preferences. The De France, Avec Amour screening and workshop is a great way for women to learn how to express themselves through fantasy and hone their seduction techniques in the run up to Valentine’s Day."

Earlier this month, Match staged a singles-only pop-up coffee shop, aimed at helping guests find love in January. Last year, the brand encouraged single people to be confident dating sober with the unveiling of a breathalyser-activated condom vending machine.

