Mastercard's Brit Awards Listening Booth opens in Covent Garden

As part of its sponsorship of the Brit Awards, Mastercard has opened an immersive listening booth in Covent Garden ahead of the event on 22 February.

Mastercard has transformed a traditional red phone box into the Brits Listening Booth, where music fans can immerse themselves in the songs from previous Brit Award winners. The booth launched today (20 February) and will welcome visitors until tomorrow.

Guests are invited inside the booth for an experience that aims to strip away all unnecessary distractions and allow for a moment to enjoy the sound of popular artists. The booth will appear in Seven Dials, Covent Garden, for a two-day stint, before travelling to the awards show itself.

2017 marks the 37th Brit Awards show, since its launch in 1977, and will be the 19th year that Mastercard has been the headline sponsor of the event. The awards will be broadcast live on ITV from London's O2 arena.

Last year, Jo Malone created a scented playground as part of a Brit Awards activation. Earlier this month, EE unveiled a 'Roboselfie' for the BAFTA awards 2017.

