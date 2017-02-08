Mastercard to open pop-up record store for Grammy Awards

The Mastercard record store will be open from 9-11 February, and aims to bring people together through music. Guests are invited into the store, which is set to take up residence at the Gibson Brands Sunset in Hollywood, to experience music in an interactive and new way.

Visitors can test their hand behind the turntables, try out Gibson guitars, step into a recording booth or cozy up to a 'Vinyl Me, Please' curated listening station with a friend. Users of the Masterpass app can enjoy access to exclusive and rare vinyls for $10, and also have the opportunity to win a 'Priceless' surprise. All proceeds will be donated to charity MusiCares.

Mastercard holders will be treated to intimate performances from Grammy winners and nominees on each evening the store is open. On the first night guests can enjoy radio station KCRW’s music director and cultural influencer Jason Bentley, who will present 'Dance Active: Music as a Uniting Force'; on 10 February a performance from the Grammy nominee for Best New Artist, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, will take place; and on the last night music magazine The Fader will team up with Mastercard to present a must-see line up.

Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer at Mastercard, said: "Music is a passion that transcends geographic and demographic boundaries and Mastercard wants to celebrate the music fan in all of us by delivering something truly unique with #ThankTheFans. Music is just the first place you’ll see us deliver this platform as we set out to thank fans across their passions, celebrating the events and experiences that bring us together."



Last summer, Mastercard staged 'Priceless' experiences at Goodwood Festival of Speed, after signing a four-year sponsorship deal with Goodwood.

