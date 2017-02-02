Mash eyes further growth in retail-based experiences

Booth joins Mash with considerable HR experience, and specifically from within the retail industry. As well as gaining wide experience as an HR Consultant for businesses including Game and Pizza Express, Booth spent 12 years at retail giant Arcadia.

The growth prospects for these brand immersions is leading the agency to look for different attributes in its staff, and as a result of greater complexity around HR requirements, Mash has recruited HR specialist Lynn Booth to the new role of human resources manager.

Speaking to Event, Phil Edelston, co-founder of Mash, said top line growth year for the year ending September 2016 was 15% up on the previous year, with gross profit increasing by 16% with the majority of this growth coming from the retail staffing department.

Since taking over the Nike Air Team in 2015, Mash has helped launch the Dyson Supersonic, staffed boutique retail stores for Bentley and Tesla, and recently added Speedo to their list of clients.

Edeston said: "Mash Retail is in a really exciting place right now, and we wanted to make sure we could give clients a professional service throughout. Lynn’s knowledge means we can provide clients with expert advice surrounding staff contracts and all aspects of the HR process."

In October 2015, Mash Staffing announced the formation of an in-house security department.

