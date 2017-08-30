Marvel to create fan experiences at MCM London Comic Con

Marvel is set to host a range of fan experiences at MCM London Comic Con, which runs from 27-29 October.

Marvel will be appearing at the MCM London Comic Con this October, and will be hosting a designated area for fan experiences. Guests will be able to explore the Marvel universe, purchase branded products and discover exclusive artwork.

The event in October will be the second MCM London Comic Con of 2017, with the first having taken place in May.

Josh Denham, event manager at MCM London Comic Con, said: "Our visitors have been waiting a long time forthis kind of activation. We have so many things which will be revealed by both Marvel and MCM in the coming months and we cannot wait to see the reaction."

More: In April, Marvel teamed up with M&M's to create an advertising stunt for Guardian's of the Galaxy Vol 2. In June, Marvel Studios promoted the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming with a stunt that saw Spider-Man scale some of London's tallest buildings.

