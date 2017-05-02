Martini and Airbnb team up to celebrate the joy of racing

In partnership with Airbnb, Martini is giving one lucky winner and a guest the chance to spend the night in the Williams Martini Racing garage at the Silverstone Formula One track.

Martini is Williams' title sponsor. Guests will eat, drink, sleep and dream in the home of one of the world’s most prestigious names in motor racing on July 16 2017, the night before Britain’s Grand Prix.

Unless a member of a racing team or accredited media, only an elite few are given access to the inner workings of a team garage during Grand Prix weekend. During the Martini x Airbnb experience, the winner will receive a guided tour of the garage and be met by the team’s deputy team principal, Claire Williams before they shut eye next to the 2017 Williams Martini Racing FW40 cars and 50 years of Martini Racing history.

This money can’t buy experience includes meeting Williams Martini racing driver Felipe Massa and will culminate in the winners joining Williams Martini Racing for a racing experience of a lifetime, which coincides with the team celebrating their 40th anniversary.

Zara Mirza, global head of creative excellence, Bacardi Limited, said: "At Martini, we're not just a racing sponsor, we're race fans. Aside from driving an F1 car, spending a night in the garage is like waking up in your own racing dream."

The Martini and Airbnb Night at the Williams Martini Racing garage is the latest in Airbnb's 'Night at' series, which sees guests stay in iconic locations around the world. It is open to race fans from 27 April to 16 May 2017. Applicants must be 25 years of age and over, and a resident of the following countries: Belgium, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain and the UK. To enter participants must, in 100 words or less, submit a creative story explaining what they love about racing and why they should be the lucky one chosen to stay the night at the Williams Martini Racing Garage at Silverstone before the 2017 Formula one Rolex British Grand Prix.

