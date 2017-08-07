Marks & Spencer launches 'Spirit of Summer' pop-up

Marks & Spencer has worked with brand experience agency RPM to launch a tasting experience in Leeds, forming part of the brand's 'Spirit of Summer' campaign.

To celebrate the launch of its latest Mediterranean-inspired food range, Marks & Spencer is set to unveil a pop-up in Leeds and invites guests to take part in a tasting experience.

The pop-up will be live from 9-13 August, and visitors will be able to test out regional dishes and ingredients from locations such as Sicily, Sardinia, Portugal and the south of France. Marks & Spencer aims to use the experience to immerse customers in the essence of the Mediterranean, by allowing them to sample the new food range.

Sian Lewis, brand event manager at Marks & Spencer Food, said: "It’s great to be working on another project with RPM and bringing our Sprit of the Summer range to our customers in Leeds where M&S first began 133 years ago."

Dom Robertson, managing director of RPM, said: "We’re honoured to be working with M&S on another campaign. As our founding client, it's been great to grow with each other and to partner on a wide range of successful projects over the years."

More: Last month, Just Eat brought its Food Fest back to London. In June, Cobra launched an experience-based campaign for London Food Month.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.