Marks & Spencer creates vintage pop-up event

Taking place at Intu Trafford Centre in Manchester tomorrow (17 June), the stand will celebrate more than 130 years of M&S herirtage and fashions. Visitors can take a look at original vintage garments such as a 1950s New Look-style skirt and a 1970s flared suit, as well as try on an assortment of vintage garments from M&S’ handling collection, while photographs, branded materials and catalogues will bring the vintage collection to life.

Archivists from M&S will also be on hand to offer further information to visitors, from the very first Penny Bazaar market stall to the latest ranges, including popular styles of past decades.

Katharine Carter, M&S Archivist, said: "M&S has an amazing history in Manchester, going as far back as the 1880s, and everyone has their favourite M&S memory or product, so we are delighted to be bringing our pop-up Archive to the Trafford Centre on 17 June. The event is a wonderful and rare opportunity to explore the fascinating history of fashion at M&S and take a closer look at key trends from decades gone-by."

Last year, Westfield announced a food experience-themed partnership with Marks & Spencer. The retailer also participated in Style Garden, an experiential shopping tour taking place at 15 of Intu's shopping centres across the UK.

