Marie Curie to create 'Garden of Light'

Charity Marie Curie will open a 'Garden of Light' in London, featuring 2,100 handmade daffodils on 1 March to celebrate the Great Daffodil Appeal 2017.

The Great Daffodil Appeal is Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign, taking place throughout March and culminating in Daffodil Day on 31 March.

Located in London's Paternoster Square, the garden will feature a series of pathways, weaving in and out of the daffodils, creating an environment for visitors to take a moment for personal reflection. Visitors will also be able to listen to audio stories of people who have benefitted from Marie Curie’s services.

The number of handmade daffodils represents the charity’s 2,100 nurses across the UK who provide care and support to people living with a terminal illness. The flowers will ‘grow’ from a series of mesh-infused stands and will illuminate each evening, symbolising the care provided by the nurses and the light they bring in the darkest hours.

The charity will be collecting donations at the garden and offering people a daffodil pin in return for a donation.

The garden will be open in London for 12 days from 1-12 March. There will also be a 'Garden of Light' in Coracles in Carmarthen from 1-8 March, and another in St Andrews Square, Edinburgh from 16-18 March.

