The Makery launches experiential division

The Makery, the company that teaches people craft skills, is launching an experiential agency division.

MakeryLive will put on craft events for brands wanting to create experiences for their audience. It is being led by Kate Smith, who founded The Makery in 2009.

The business already works with brands but has now decided to launch a specialist division to target more companies.

MakeryLive will be working with cider brand Rekorderlig at its Summer Sampling tour over this month and September.

Smith said: "We started to get approached by brands a couple of years ago to run experiential activations at their events, although we never actively marketed to businesses.

"It was my participation in the Goldman Sachs' 10,000 Small Business Programme that made me reassess our business model. Our B2B events allow us to be so creative, and they're the perfect way to leverage our experience and scale our business."

More: Earlier this month, Exterion Media launched an experiential arm. In April, communications agency Eulogy launched an events and experiential service.

