Mahou to stage Madrid-themed 'Maestria Experience'

San Miguel-owned beer brand Mahou is staging a multi-sensory gastronomic experience which aims to transport guests to the heart of Madrid in the 1890s.

Mahou will give guests an insight into life in 1890s Madrid, as they walk through an interactive exhibition and learn about the ingredients that make up Mahou's taste. Visitors will also be able to learn how to pour a perfect creamy draught.

As part of the gastronomic experience, guests will be able to sample tapas alongside a Mahou beer on an outdoor terrace. There will also be an opportunity to interact live with guests at another Mahou pop-up event taking place in Madrid.

Guests are encouraged to relax amidst the lush foliage and enjoy Madrid-style entertainment on the terrace. They will also recieve goody bags and will have the chance to win a trip to Madrid. The event will take place tomorrow (13 June) in east London.

More: San Miguel's altnernative 'Rich List' concept is set to return in July with more of an experiential focus.

Behind the brand: San Miguel

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.