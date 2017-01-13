Magic Lantern Festival to return to London for second year

London's Chiswick House will once again play host to the Magic Lantern Festival, which returns this month for the second year running.

Managed by Weli Creative, the event is taking place from 19 January until 26 February, with a Silk Road theme, inspired by the historical trading route between the East and the West. Life-sized and oversized lantern scenes will be displayed along a trail highlighting the significant trading route.

New for this year will be the Eis Haus experience, a pop-up Ice lounge and real ice bar, with après deck bar, alongside a virtual reality experience. Visitors will have the opportunity to hire VR headsets with simulator chairs and select from a range of games to suit all ages, with each game lasting between 3-10 minutes depending on the game chosen, which include running with dinosaurs and virtual roller coasters.

An ice rink and various food and drink stalls serving a range of cuisine from Chinese food to Spanish churros will also be available. Last year's event featured a total of 50 lantern installations, as well as a 66-metre long dragon.

The inaugural Lumiere London event took place last January, lighting up central London in an array of colours.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.