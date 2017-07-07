Lynx debuts pop-up barbers in Dublin

Unilever deodorant brand Lynx is encouraging men to 'find their magic' with the opening of its first pop-up concept in Dublin.

The 'Find your Magic Shop' pop-up, which opened yesterday (6 July) on South William Street, aims to combine technology with grooming to help men achieve the perfect look. Those visiting will be able to use the shop's interactive Magic Mirror - an augmented reality experience using facial targeting and tracking, which gives users the ability to 'try on' six of Ireland’s most searched-for hairstyles.

The brand is also partnering with a number of well-known celebrities, including MMA coach John Kavanagh, comedian Al Porter and personal trainer Rob Lipsett, who are acting as ambassadors for the cause. As ambassadors, they will take part in the 'Find Your Magic Nights' hosted at the pop-up, which will see them discuss how they overcame male stereotypes and labels and found their 'magic'.

The shop will be open from Tuesday to Saturday until late August. Earlier this year, Lynx and retailer Topman teamed up to support The Calm Photography Movement (TCPM), founded to help men express their emotions through photography. Lynx has also partnered with Asos on a pop-up concept in London.

