Lush promotes Gorilla Perfume IV with tour

Cosmetics and beauty brand Lush is staging an interactive gallery in Edinburgh this week, to promote the release of its Gorilla Perfume IV.

Lush has created an interactive gallery to mark the release of its latest Gorilla Perfume collection. The brand has staged similar events for the release of each collection, but for this product release, the gallery is going on tour.

Having already visited Berlin between 5 and 12 August, the gallery is currently open in Edinburgh until 27 August, and will then move to Milan and North America.

Guests can enter the exhibition and immerse themselves in the scent of the latest Gorilla Perfume collection. The event has been organised by the Lush in-house team.

The brand is also aiming to inspire guests with stories and themes, such as the power of relationships, the meaning of home, and the search for belonging.

Visitors can experience a 'self-esteem machine', and make themselves comfortable in a converted water tank inspired by the story of Tachowa Covington, a man from LA who turned an abandoned water tank into a home.

Filmmaker and photographer Hal Samples will be at the exhibitions to tell the stories about his experiences.

The Lush Creative Showcase is set to take place next month, with technology being placed at the heart of the event.

