Lumie and Pukka partner with Paddington Central for Sunshine Lounge

Light therapy provider Lumie and organic tea brand Pukka are hosting a Sunshine Lounge to help Londoners beat the January blues.

Opening at Paddington Central today (23 January) and running until 3 February, the Sunshine Lounge aims to provide a sanctuary to help escape the long, cold winter months.

It will be illuminated by Lumie light therapy lamps, which have been proven to boost productivity and reduce symptoms of seasonal affectiveness disorder (SAD). Visitors can also enjoy herbal teas in a Tea Corner with a varied selection from Pukka. including Elderberry & Echinacea, Original Chai, Serene Jasmine Green and Revitalise and Relax blends.

A SAD expert will also be on hand each day from 11.30 - 14.30 to discuss the symptoms of SAD and to offer advice on how light therapy can help to combat it.

Last January Nike hosted an NRC Speed Run event at Paddington Recreation Ground. The area also played host to Rekordelig Cider's floating festival, a traditional Swedish vessel with an on-boat bar, which toured Londons waterways last summer with a stop at Paddington Basin.

