Lululemon, Topshop and Gap to activate at Summer Streets festival

The annual festival sees Regent Street pedestrianised from Oxford Circus to Piccadilly Circus, with this year's events combining the themes of culture, style and wellness.

The event is held on the first four Sundays in July. The final editon for 2017 is being hostd this Sunday (23 July). Sports apparel brand Lululemon is partnering with fitness brand F45 Flagship to provide complimentary Varsity exercise classes, a functional high-intensity cardio circuit that incorporates plyometrics and bodyweight exercises. Classes will run throughout the day while Fitbit will also be showcasing its #PumpItUp Pool Party, with a series of activities and games designed to get heart rate sup and bring the fun back to fitness routines.

Topshop and Topman is creating an outdoor summer scene experience, with an on-street giant Jenga game where those taking part can receive a prize with every win, redeemable in-store. Gap, meanwhile, will be hosting an interactive children's arts and crafts activity area.

Accessorize will be hosting a glitter bar while Anthropologie will offer complimentary potting workshops, where visitors can purchase a pot in-store and have the soil potted with the flower of their choice. For those looking for rest and relaxation, The Body Shop will give complimentary hand, leg and foot massages, while live music and retail and restaurant promotions will be on offer all day.

Last year's event saw Magnum partner with Regent Street for a fashion-themed event, while H&M, Fitbit and Tommy Hilfiger were some of the other brands taking part.

